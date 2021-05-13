NewsAtDen’s Millwall 2020-21 Player of the Year

JAKE Cooper has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Year for 2020-21, based on ratings by Lions fans over the course of the campaign.

The 26-year-old Millwall centre-back carded an average score of 6.8 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last season. Cooper started 42 out of 46 league games despite twice dislocating his shoulder.

It was also a campaign in which he passed 200 games for Millwall after first joining on loan from Reading in January 2017.

Bart Bialkowski was runner-up with an average rating of 6.7. Bialkowski achieved a career-best of 17 clean sheets in a season – one more than in 2019-20. His total last season over 46 games was bettered only by Swansea’s Freddie Woodman (20) and Norwich’s Tim Krul (18). Reading’s Rafael also kept 17 shut-outs.

Bialkowski, 33, was one of only two players – the other Yoann Barbet of QPR – not to miss a minute of Championship action (4,140).

In third place was Jed Wallace who averaged 6.1 over the campaign. Wallace scored 11 Championship goals, his highest tally in one season for Millwall.