Millwall manager reveals one of the reasons for decision not to offer midfielder new contract

GARY Rowett revealed the emergence of Billy Mitchell was one of the reasons Shaun Williams was not offered a new contract at Millwall.

Williams – who will turn 35 next October – will leave the Lions after seven-and-a-half seasons when his contract expires in the summer.

Williams was signed by Ian Holloway from MK Dons in January 2014 and went on to make 295 appearances and score 22 goals for the Lions.

He played in two League One play-off finals winning promotion in 2017 after Millwall’s 1-0 win over Bradford at Wembley.

Williams also won his first Ireland cap at the age of 31 against France in May 2018. He scored his first international goal in the next game in the Nations League against Wales and won his third and final cap against Poland.

Mitchell, 20, became a regular in the side in the second half of last season after missing the first half of the campaign through injury.

Williams was appointed player coach last summer.

“When you see him every day in training he’s a really good footballer, Willo,” Rowett said. “He sees passes that other people don’t see, he has that awareness about his touch.

“He’s been fantastic, he’s been an excellent payer.

“And I think the only real reason we’ve not extended his contract is the likes of Billy Mitchell are coming through. You have to create that opportunity for them to come through and not to stunt that chance.

“Willo’s been brilliant, he’s been great around the place. He’s well respected by all the other players, by the staff.

“I can’t say enough about Willo.”

