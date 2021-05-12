Bromley hope for best as Millwall linchpin goes off – while Sutton go top without Lions striker

MILLWALL defender Alex Mitchell started but went off injured in Bromley’s 1-0 win at Wealdstone on Tuesday night as a compelling promotion race looks like it will go all the way to the wire.

Mitchell had been an ever-present since joining the National League side on loan from the Lions – losing just once in five games – before he had to go off in the 40th minute after a challenge by Charlee Hughes.

Joe Kizzi scored the only goal of the game in the 60th minute to send Bromley up a place to eighth, level on points with Chesterfield and Halifax in sixth and seventh.

Bromley are away to Notts County – who are a point ahead in fifth – on Saturday.

Sutton were without their injured top-scorer, Lions attacker Isaac Olaofe, as they defeated Woking 3-2 at Gander Green Lane to go top of the National League table with three games left.

Louis John put the hosts in front before Charlie Cooper levelled from the penalty spot to leave t 1-1 at half-time.

Donovan Wilson restored Sutton’s lead in the 51st minute and David Ajiboye made it 3-1 seven minutes later.

Joe Leslie got a late consolation for Woking as Sutton won their game in hand to go a point ahead of Torquay.

If the south London side win their remaining three games they will earn promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history.

Matt Gray’s side travel to 13th-place Maidenhead United on Saturday.

In the Scottish Premiership, James Brown could see more match action on Wednesday evenng if Callum Davidson decides to rest some of his first-choice players against Celtic ahead of the Scottish Cup final on Saturday week.

