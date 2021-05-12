Why Millwall midfielder will be ‘forever grateful’ to departing team-mate Shaun Williams

GEORGE Evans said he will be “forever grateful” to Shaun Williams for how his former Lions team-mate helped him settle at the club.

Like Williams, who joined from MK Dons in 2014, Evans also made a mid-season switch when he signed from Derby last January.

Evans went immediately into the side and started all 19 league games in the remainder of the season.

Williams is leaving Millwall this summer after seven-and-a-half seasons at The Den.

Other players, such as Jayson Molumby, have spoken about how Williams helped them after they joined.

And Evans joined the list of those who have praised the former Lions player-coach for his welcoming nature.

“Willo has been incredible,” Evans told NewsAtDen. “The moment I came into the dressing room – I knew a few of the boys – but straightaway he made me feel so welcome.

“I can’t tell you how much it’s appreciated. He was straight over to me chatting, showing me around the place, making me feel really welcome.

“I’m forever grateful for that because obviously people can make you feel welcome but they don’t have to go out of their way. Willo was one of those that did.

“As a player as well he’s unbelievable. He’s been a fantastic servant for the club.

“I played games against him and he made it so difficult. It’s a shame he’s going and I wish him fully all the best.

“He’s a fantastic lad and I can’t praise him enough for how much he helped me settle in.

“I really wish him all the best in the next step in his career.”

Image: Millwall FC