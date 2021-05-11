Exclusive: Millwall’s Shane Ferguson to leave club this summer after six seasons at The Den

SHANE Ferguson will depart Millwall at the end of his contract this summer.

Northern Ireland international Ferguson was one of Neil Harris’ first signings when he joined the Lions on loan from Newcastle in August 2015 before the move became permanent the following January.

Ferguson – who will turn 30 in July – made 217 appearances for Millwall and scored 12 goals. He was part of the League One promotion-winning side under Harris in 2017.

Ferguson’s last game for the Lions was in the 1-0 defeat against Derby in March before he was injured and missed the rest of the club campaign.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has already confirmed that Shaun Williams and Frank Fielding will also leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30.

