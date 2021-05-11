‘He thinks every session is a match’ – Millwall midfielder looking forward to battle for shirt

RYAN Leonard is looking forward to battling with Billy Mitchell for a midfield place next season – and revealed the midfielder is one of the most popular players in the dressing room.

Despite only turning 20 in April, Mitchell is known for his work rate and drive at the club, and battled back from two hamstring injuries last season to make his first appearance in February.

Mitchell played 15 more times as the Lions finished 11th, and he scored his first goal in senior football in the 4-1 win over Bristol City.

Leonard and Mitchell were on the pitch together when the latter made his debut on the last day of the 2018-19 season at Wigan.

Ironically, they were denied the chance to play together this season after Leonard suffered a season-ending ankle injury a week before Mitchell made his first appearance of the campaign against Reading.

There’s every chance they could both be regulars in the side next season with Leonard’s versatility and if manager Gary Rowett plays three in central midfield.

“He’s a great lad. He takes a bit of stick in the dressing room but usually whoever takes the most stick is the most popular,” Leonard said.

“He’s quite a funny lad so we give him stick and he gives it back. He’s a good lad so it’s all harmless.

“He’s done really well. It was frustrating for him as he had his injuries and it was probably setting him back a bit.

“But me getting injured and other people suffering injuries did him a favour and got him a leg into the team.

“He’s got the shirt and he’s done really well. He’s been a pleasure to watch.

“He’s very professional – I think he thinks every training session is like a match!

“He’s always trying to do his best, always working really hard. I haven’t got a bad word to say about him.

“If me and have to have a few tackles over the next while to try and get the position I don’t mind.

“He’s done really well and I hope he continues to do really well.”

