Millwall loan watch: Blow for Sutton as striker limps off – plus defender heads for Hampden for historic bid under former Lions assistant

MILLWALL centre-back Alex Mitchell helped Bromley to another clean sheet as they held top-of-the-table Torquay at the weekend.

But the 0-0 draw dropped play-off chasing Bromley out of the top seven to ninth. Bromley are away at Wealdstone on Tuesday.

Sutton suffered a blow before they faced Weymouth when Lions striker Isaac Olaofe pulled up in the warm-up.

But the south Londoners didn’t let it affect them as they won 2-0 through goals from former Millwall midfielder Craig Eastmond and Donovan Wilson.

Sutton are two points behind Torquay with a game in hand and host Woking on Tuesday night.

Also in National League, midfielder Sam Skeffington saw more match action in Barnet’s 4-1 defeat at home to Notts County, who moved into the play-off spots.

Mark Ellis, Ruben Rodrigues, Ben Richards-Everton’s own goal and Enzio Boldewijn put the visitors 4-0 up before Michael Petrasso’s late consolation.

Barnet are bottom of the league after Dover’s season was expunged.

In Scotland, St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is on the verge of leading St Johnstone to an unprecedented domestic cup double.

The Saints defeated St Mirren 2-1 in their Scottish Cup semi-final after two goals in three second-half minutes.

Chris Kane opened the scoring in the 72nd minute at Hampden before substitute Glenn Middleton’s free-kick doubled the lead for the League Cup winners.

Conor McCarthy headed in with four minutes left but the Saints held on.

Millwall defender James Brown was an unused substitute for St Johnstone.

In his first season as a full-time boss, former Lions assistant Davidson will lead his side out at Hampden against Hibernian on May 22. Hibs defeated a Dundee United side that included ex-Millwall midfielder Callum Butcher 2-0 in the other semi-final.

After winning the League Cup in February for the first time in their history, the Saints are now aiming for a second Scottish Cup triumph and first since 2014, when Davidson was assistant to Tommy Wright.

Davidson said: “It’s been a really tough week for us, but the effort and character has been tremendous. I’m just glad we’re in the final. The season will carry on, so I’m delighted.”

Graphic: @ShedCreative