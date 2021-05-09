Player ratings: Coventry 6-1 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 6-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Coventry City on Saturday.

Jordan Shipley opened the scoring before Kyle MacFadzean made it 2-0 before the break.

MacFadzean’s own goal in the second half gave the Lions hope, but Dominic Hyam, Callum O’Hare, Matty James and Tyler Walker added further goals as the visitors ended the season with a heavy defeat.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the defeat against Mark Robins’ side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

