Millwall boss on striker’s early return to West Brom – plus whether youngsters need loans away

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett explained why Kenneth Zohore was not involved in the last game of the season against Coventry City.

Zohore joined on loan from West Brom last October but returned to his parent club before the final day. The centre-forward played just 19 games for the Lions and scored three goals as injuries disrupted his time in south London.

Another loanee, Ryan Woods, started in the 6-1 defeat at St Andrew’s.

“I didn’t see the point in putting Ken on for 15, 20 minutes,” Rowett said, “I didn’t think that would be respectful.

“Woodsy has been a far bigger part of the group in terms of games, so he played today. Sometimes you’re trying to get players on the pitch who haven’t had game time. You are hoping we get the result on the back of it.

“The likes of Tyler [Burey], just giving him a bit of an extended run-out to see what he can do. And whilst I was a little bit disappointed with the impact of our subs I was also disappointed with the impact of the players that started.

Rowett was asked about potential loan moves away for Burey and Hayden Muller.

He said: “I think for the likes of Tyler and Hayden it will depend on how they come back in pre-season but there’s that debate that they need probably 20 games in men’s football to see how they can develop.

“We saw it with Danny [McNamara] at St Johnstone so we will see if we can get that opportunity with them. We are open-minded and if they do really well, they come back and give us food for thought, but we will see how they come back pre-season.”

