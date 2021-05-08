Millwall’s Gary Rowett on Mark Robins – with Lions and Coventry both trying to ‘outperform’ budget

By Lucas Ball

GARY Rowett praised Mark Robins for the job he’s done at Coventry this season on a small budget.

The Sky Blues were promoted last season and rounded off this campaign with a 6-1 win over the Lions at St Andrew’s.

“I think he’s done a very good job,” Rowett sad. “I’m sure their budget would be bottom three, four. You know sometimes, a bit like ourselves, you want to outperform that budget, you want to outperform what you should be expected to have done and for Mark, they play a good brand of football.

“I’m sure they will try again and strengthen because sometimes the next season is often the most difficult one. They have some good footballers and I’m sure they will be there or thereabouts next season competing.”

Image: Millwall FC