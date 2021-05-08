Millwall boss says club have made contract offers to players – plus how many signings he expects

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett revealed the club have made contract offers to a number of players.

Frank Fielding, Alex Pearce, Shaun Williams, Matt Smith and Shane Ferguson are all set to be out of contract at the end of June.

Rowett confirmed Fielding and Williams will leave this summer.

The Lions hope to complete the free transfer of Scott Malone from Derby this summer.

Rowett was asked after the 6-1 defeat to Coventry on the final day how much he expects to change the squad over the summer.

“That depends, we’ve got a few contract offers out to players at the moment so if they decide not to take them, there could be a lot more change,” Rowett said. “Who knows who will come in for what players – though I’d imagine on today’s performance, not many.

“I wouldn’t buy any of ours on the basis of that 90 minutes.

“I think it’ll be medium [number of players in]. It might end up being five or six if one or two move on but we’ll see.

“It never gets done as quickly as you’d like it to get done so there’s a lot of hard work ahead.

“There’s also a lot of hard work that’s gone in so far so we know what we’ve got to do regardless of today’s result.”

