Millwall boss hopes for defender deal – but bizarre experience is why he’s not counting his chickens

By Lucas Ball

GARY Rowett said he once had a player walk out halfway through a medical and never return in his days as Birmingham boss when quizzed about the likelihood of a deal being completed for wing-back Scott Malone.

Malone has impressed on-loan from Derby this season, scoring six goals from left wing-back and being involved in much of the Lions’ attacking play.

Rowett has confirmed a deal is close with Malone due to be a free agent at the end of next month.

Rowett said: “I think he’s been really bright, even today a lot of our attacking play came from Scotty, so hopefully we can get it all signed and sealed.

“I’m a manager. I’ve had it before when years and years ago at Birmingham a player left halfway through a medical and never came back. I’m always conscious until it’s signed and done but hopefully that’s done and we can move forward.”

Image: Millwall FC