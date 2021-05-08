Millwall boss Gary Rowett ’embarrassed’ by display in defeat to Coventry on the final day

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett lamented his side’s defending after they conceded six away to Coventry City – but he still sees reasons to be positive for next season with fans set to return.

Defensive errors cost them as the Lions conceded six in the league for the first time since December 2014, leaving Rowett less than impressed: “I thought if we’d defended with a modicum of decency – which we have done for most of the season – and actually shown a little bit of aggression, then we could’ve got something out of the game.

“We go 1-0 down, we have some really good chances but then concede a really, really poor goal from a set-piece to make it 2-0 which gives us a mountain to climb.

“I then felt like I had to change formation and we get back into it at 2-1, but then we just give another goal away at 3-1. At that point, it looked like we gave up a little bit and it’s a little bit embarrassing, disappointing.

“Again, there’s another 45 games to view as well so I can’t let that shape everything and the way I feel.

“For every compliment we had last week, for everything that one or two of the players wrongly said about Bristol City, football has a funny way of slapping you in the chops and I think Coventry would equally be saying that about us, so that’s where you’ve got to look after yourself. You’ve got to just try to be respectful where you can.

“I’ve certainly had a word with the players on those comments – they shouldn’t be doing that about a team like Bristol City, in my opinion.”

Despite criticising his team, the ex-Derby boss is pleased with back-to-back top-half finishes and believes there are reasons to be positive.

He added: “I think there are lots of positives. It’s always hard as a manager after 90 minutes of that to put it to one side and talk about everything else because your brain is tinged with that embarrassment of a performance.

“I think when we came in we were 18th in the table, so for us to finish eighth and then 11th in a very difficult division is pretty good. What we’ve got to do is try and be better than that and be ambitious and that’s what I spoke to the players about. One or two of them certainly have to step up their levels and be better next year.

“I think we will have fans back, I think there will be a bit more normality. We’ve not had it confirmed the amount that will be coming back. I think we will all say the same, we are glad the season is over.

“Next season let’s hope we can get some atmosphere back because for everyone involved games haven’t been as enjoyable. I don’t think you get these types of games with fans here and the atmosphere here but it is what it is and we have to keep our fingers crossed.

“I think if we can bring three or four in, we can improve the squad in a few ways, then we’d be a very strong squad next season. We’ve got about seven or eight injured now who would start in the team. I don’t think today is a fair reflection on the group and what we’ve got.”

Image: Millwall FC