Millwall manager confirms departure of two players after ‘tough decisions’ to move forward

By Lucas Ball

GARY Rowett confirmed that both Shaun Williams and Frank Fielding will be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts next month.

Williams has been with the club for seven and a half years having signed in January 2014 under Ian Holloway, clocking up nearly 300 appearances and winning promotion in 2017.

He became player-coach at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Former England youth international goalkeeper Fielding signed in the summer of 2019 and started in the first league game of last season but has struggled with injury since then and made just two FA Cup appearances this season.

Rowett said:“We felt for different reasons that we couldn’t offer those two players new deals – not because they aren’t brilliant characters, not because they haven’t done fabulously within the group.

“Difficult season for both of them this year, they’ve not played as much as they’d have liked – particularly for Willo who’s been here seven years. What I will say is that he’s conducted himself fantastically well and has been an excellent servant to this club.

“Any of the players that have worked hard for us, we’ll try to help them move forward and we wish them all the best. But it’s the Championship and you’ve got to make some tough decisions to try to move the team forward – and those two decisions were pretty tough.”

Image: Millwall FC