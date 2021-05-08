Millwall boss reveals he has asked club to make changes and says: ‘We’ll be stronger next year’

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett is pleased with two “solid” top-half finishes despite his side’s 6-1 defeat to Coventry at St Andrew’s on the final day.

The Lions’ boss took charge with the side struggling in 17th last season and guided them to an eighth-place finish.

Millwall followed that up by finishing 11th in 2020-21.

“We’ve had two solid top-half finishes to finish eighth and 11th in a very, very difficult division,” Rowett said. “I don’t think we can be too disappointed with that.

“The period of games in the middle of the season where we had some key injuries and won one [in 15] made a top-six challenge quite difficult at the end and it just fizzled out. I have to compartmentalise 45 games and not just today’s game.

“Next year, I know we’ll be stronger. I know what targets we’re after, I know what we want to do and I know we’ll be a lot stronger next year.

“This was always a year where we had quite a few players out of contract so we were always able to move the squad in a slightly different way. I’ve asked the club to push forward in areas, in things like the training ground to help us be better.

“We have to match that ambition as the club are trying to do that. We’ll be a stronger team next year, there are clearly areas where we need to improve. There’s not really just one area – people talk about goals which is true, but you have to strengthen a team in every department all the time.

“Players that have played well this year, we have to try to force them into a position where next year they step up and play better or they don’t play. It’s that competition, so we’ll try to do that.

“It’s hard to think like that right now, but I’m actually really enthused for next season and what we can achieve.”

Since they returned to the Championship, Millwall have had two play-off challenges, one followed by a relegation battle and this season when mid-table always seemed the likely outcome.

Rowett added: “As a club, we’ve tended to have a really good season then a poorer season, then maybe a good season then one where we’re hanging on to stay in the Championship.

“We want to be a solid Championship team that then, if we strengthen in the right way, can start to build on that and get better. That’s the aim, that’s the plan.

“We know it’s a tough division but I’m confident. I’ve done it at various different clubs so I’m pretty confident that we can do exactly the same here without a massive increase to the budget or what we’re doing.”

Image: Millwall FC