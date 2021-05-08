REPORT: Coventry City 6-1 Millwall

By Lucas Ball at St Andrew’s

MILLWALL slumped to an embarrassing defeat to end the season as a Callum O’Hare-inspired Coventry won 6-1 at St Andrew’s.

Kyle McFadzean’s own goal early in the second half gave Millwall hope of a comeback with the score then at 2-1, but the hosts took charge after that and dominated the rest of the game.

Match Action

The first chance of the game came Coventry’s way 10 minutes in as O’Hare saw a close-range effort blocked by Mahlon Romeo from Viktor Gyokeres’ cross.

Minutes later, O’Hare came close once more as he drove forward from the halfway line and dragged an effort just wide of the post.

The hosts deservedly took the lead after a quarter of an hour – with O’Hare once again key in the build-up. It was his cut-back that found Jordan Shipley who curled superbly into the corner, though he should have been closed down.

Gary Rowett’s side seemed determined to make life harder for themselves as soon after only an excellent Romeo challenge denied Gustavo Hamer an open shot at goal after George Evans had gifted the Sky Blues possession.

Millwall had a half-chance to level after Scott Malone and Mason Bennett linked up well to win a corner, but no one could meet Jake Cooper’s header across goal from the set-piece.

Hamer showed his quality once more with a defence-splitting pass to play Matty James through, but Cooper recovered brilliantly to block the effort.

The Lions brightened up a little after that as Romeo had a cross-cum-shot turned away for a corner. That was only half-cleared as Bennett curled an effort into the side-netting.

Just past the half-hour mark, the visitors came close to levelling the game as Tom Bradshaw’s back-heel came off the post from Jed Wallace’s cross before Bennett’s effort was blocked inside the area.

Danny McNamara hit a long-range effort high and wide soon after before Evans headed a difficult chance over from Wallace’s free-kick.

Bennett had another opportunity before the break, though he got it all wrong and headed off-target after Wallace had stood a cross up to the far post.

As half-time approached, Millwall were once again architects of their own downfall. Having created some chances, Ryan Woods dangerously dribbled back into his own box with the ball under pressure and forced Bartosz Bialkowski to clear for a corner. The Lions cleared the initial set-piece but failed to challenge when a long ball came back in. Evans and Malone did well to block two Coventry efforts but McFadzean finished superbly from the second corner, hitting the ball into the ground for it to beat Bialkowski before nestling in the top corner.

Three Millwall substitutions at half-time told a story, as Maikel Kieftenbeld, Shaun Williams and Connor Mahoney came on for McNamara, Billy Mitchell and Bennett.

It took just 10 minutes after the break for Rowett’s men to get a goal back as McFadzean turned Malone’s dangerous cross into his own net with Bradshaw lurking.

Coventry soon restored their two-goal lead, however, after Maikel Kieftenbeld blocked Michael Rose’s header on the line before Dom Hyam turned the rebound home.

Poor defending cost the visitors another goal less than two minutes later as Shipley’s ball into the box found O’Hare, who finished well past Bialkowski under little pressure.

Bialkowski made a good save to deny O’Hare 66 minutes in but the rebound fell straight to James who made it three goals in six minutes. O’Hare could have had another shortly after were it not for an excellent sliding block from Evans.

Tyler Walker added a sixth inside the last 10 minutes as he netted from a corner.

Williams nearly scored an own goal late on but Bialkowski made a superb reaction save from close range to keep the score at six.

Talking points

Positive season ends in disappointment

Millwall have enjoyed a good season overall with a number of positives such as the integration of young players, their generally good defensive record and successful adoptions of multiple systems.

However, to lose so heavily on the final day leaves a sour taste in the mouth – especially with most of the goals a result of poor defending rather than brilliant Coventry play.

Still, it’s another top-half finish with lots to build on next season – but Millwall certainly need additions in the summer if they are to challenge for the top six.

Numerous players – including club captain Alex Pearce, Matt Smith and Shane Ferguson – are out of contract next month and could leave.

They will all need replacing and Millwall also need a striker or two, an extra central defender and a goal-scoring midfielder to achieve what Rowett wants.

For all the talk about mentality, Millwall’s lack of desire in this game cost them

Simply put, the display at St Andrew’s was unacceptable and can only be described as one that will leave Rowett furious heading into the off-season.

The Lions were disorganised throughout defensively, sloppy and made rash decisions.

They squandered plenty of good opportunities in the first half to get level but after they did finally score in the second period they let Coventry take control of the game soon.

A switch to a midfield three did little to stem the tide after the break and Millwall’s back-line were exposed far too often.

Bialkowski will be criticised for conceding six but, truthfully, without him it would’ve been more as he made a number of good saves.

Williams may have made his last appearance for Millwall

Williams joined Millwall in January 2014 under Ian Holloway and Saturday’s appearance was his 295th in a Lions shirt.

He has played under three permanent managers and in both League One and the Championship, playing a key part in the promotion side in 2017.

The Irishman’s contract is up at the end of June, and the fact he was handed the armband after his half-time introduction may suggest he is leaving the club.

Williams has been a good servant to Millwall but his playing days look over at this level, though he doesn’t seem ready to retire just yet.

He will be fondly remembered in SE16 and, if he does leave, it will leave a void for someone else to take over as the longest-serving player.

Team News

Rowett named an unchanged starting XI for the final game of the season. Tyler Burey replaced Kenneth Zohore on the bench.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara (Kieftenbeld, 45), Romeo, Evans, Cooper, Malone; Woods (Thompson, 77), Mitchell (Williams, 45); Wallace, Bradshaw (Burey, 69), Bennett (Mahoney, 45)

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Bodvarsson

Booked: McNamara, Evans, Woods

Image: Millwall FC