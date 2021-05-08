TEAM NEWS: Coventry City vs. Millwall – Lions unchanged for final game of the season

MILLWALL face Coventry City at St Andrew’s in their last game of the 2020-21 Championship season.

The Lions are aiming for a top-10 finish for the second consecutive season, while the Sky Blues are safe after promotion last year.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett names an unchanged side after last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Bristol City.

Kenneth Zohore has returned to West Brom, so Tyler Burey replaces him on the bench.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Romeo, Evans, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Mitchell; Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett

Substitutes: Fielding, Muller, Pearce, Williams, Kieftenbeld, Thompson, Mahoney, Burey, Bodvarsson

Here is the Coventry team…