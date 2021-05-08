TEAM NEWS: Coventry City vs. Millwall – Lions unchanged for final game of the season
MILLWALL face Coventry City at St Andrew’s in their last game of the 2020-21 Championship season.
The Lions are aiming for a top-10 finish for the second consecutive season, while the Sky Blues are safe after promotion last year.
Team news
Millwall boss Gary Rowett names an unchanged side after last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Bristol City.
Kenneth Zohore has returned to West Brom, so Tyler Burey replaces him on the bench.
5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Romeo, Evans, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Mitchell; Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett
Substitutes: Fielding, Muller, Pearce, Williams, Kieftenbeld, Thompson, Mahoney, Burey, Bodvarsson
Here is the Coventry team…
TEAM NEWS: Here's the side Mark Robins has selected to face Millwall in our final fixture of the 2020/21 season. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/PwRcdwkYp1
— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) May 8, 2021