Millwall loan watch: Defender helps Bromley into play-off spots and does Lions team-mate favour

ISAAC Olaofe scored his 11th league goal of the season as Sutton United kept their Football League promotion fate in their own hands with their 3-1 win over Aldershot on Saturday.

Donovan Wilson put the south London side in front before Ricky Miller levelled for the visitors.

The hosts needed three points to stay one behind top-of-the-table Torquay and responded to the pressure as Louis John restored their lead in first-half injury-time.

Olaofe added the third with 17 minutes left.

Sutton can go top if they win their game in hand at Notts County tonight.

Alex Mitchell was part of a Bromley side that did Sutton a favour as they defeated Hartlepool 1-0 on Monday.

Jude Arthurs scored the only goal in the 41st minute as Bromley climbed back into the last National League play-off spot in seventh.

That result dropped Hartlepool to fourth, two points behind second-place Sutton.

And in the same division, midfielder Sam Skeffington helped Barnet to a 2-0 away win against Weymouth on Monday.

Ben Richards-Everton fired the visitors into the lead in the 34th minute with his first goal for the club.

The Bees were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when Anthony Wordsworth was shown a straight red card for a two-footed challenge.

But they held on and extended their advantage through Tomi Adeloye with 11 minutes left.

In the Scottish Premiership, defender James Brown made his fourth appearance of the season in St Johnstone’s 1-0 win at Hibernian – with Saints boss Callum Davidson admitting he has been given a few extra selection headaches ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren.

Brown was one of seven changes to the side and another, Glenn Middleton, scored the only goal as St Johnstone’s side moved up to fifth.

The Saints are chasing a domestic cup double.

“It shows the depth we have,” the former Millwall assistant manager said.

“I was pleased with the players I could put on and the ones who came in were excellent.

“I probably did have a team in my head [for the semi-final], but people have now put question marks in that. That is good for me and makes it more difficult.”

St Johnstone could meet Hibs in the final.

Davidson added: “Hibs are a really good attacking team, so we managed to stifle them and create a couple of chances. It was a game of few opportunities and I’m delighted we manged to nick it.

“If you’d have said at the start of the season we would be fifth at this stage, I’d have snapped your hand off.”

