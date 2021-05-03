Millwall boss has big praise for striker and defends his goal-scoring record after Bristol City strike

GARY Rowett said Tom Bradshaw’s goal against Bristol City on Saturday could be “massively important” for the striker’s confidence.

Bradshaw, 28, scored the fourth goal after robbing Tomas Kalas of the ball before running through to clip past Max O’Leary as Millwall defeated the Robins 4-1 at The Den. It was his first goal since December 19.

Millwall took up an option last December to extend Bradshaw’s contract until the summer of 2022.

His strike at the weekend was his fourth league goal this season in his 28th appearance, but only 11 of those have been starts.

That was something Rowett pointed out as he praised the striker’s efforts this season.

“Massively important [for Bradshaw’s confidence],” Rowett said. “It’s difficult when you look at someone like Tom that works so hard and hasn’t had those breaks in front of goal.

“His goal-scoring record actually isn’t too bad for the amount of starts this season – I think he’s got four or five in about 10 or 11 starts, so it’s actually not too bad but it’s been a lot of appearances.

“Sometimes as a striker you just need something to fall your way. You go through a bad patch, you need something to fall for you and you’ve got to keep working hard to create those moments.

“What he’s done is press the defender, won the chance himself and gone through.

“Those are difficult ones sometimes because you have a lot of time to think and process what might happen if you don’t score, but I thought he took it confidently and I’m really pleased for him.”

