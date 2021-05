RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 4-1 Sky Bet Championship win over Bristol City at The Den on Saturday.

Jed Wallace put the Lions in front before Tommy Conway equalised for the visitors.

Scott Malone restored the hosts advantage before the break and Billy Mitchell and Tom Bradshaw added two more goals in the second half.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year