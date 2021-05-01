Millwall’s Gary Rowett asked for update on Jed Wallace’s contract situation after win over Robins

GARY Rowett said an update on Jed Wallace’s contract situation will only happen at the end of negotiations.

Millwall are trying to tie down the attacker on a new long-term deal.

Wallace, 27, scored his 11th league goal of the season in Milwall’s 4-1 win over Bristol City at The Den on Saturday.

Asked if there was an update, Rowett replied: “No, it’s something that’ll be ongoing and I think the only time that anyone hears anything will be if something gets finalised.”

Rowett added: “As we know, with such a strange summer, a lot of things are going to be up in the air but what was nice was that his performance didn’t look like someone’s who was particularly concerned about their contractual situation.

“He looked bright, he looked free, he was moving well and looked a constant threat.”

