Millwall manager reveals he almost took off midfielder before his first goal in senior football

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett feels Billy Mitchell can be a regular goal threat from midfield after seeing the youngster get off the mark in his senior career against Bristol City.

Mitchell, 20, scored the Lions’ third in the 4-1 win against Nigel Pearson’s side.

Jed Wallace put Millwall in front before Tommy Conway equalised. Scott Malone made it 2-1 before Mitchell and Tom Bradshaw scored after the break as the Lions signed off their 2020-21 Den campaign in style.

“He was good again, Bill,” Rowett said. “I nearly took him off at one point in the second half because he’d been booked and made another foul, and I just didn’t want to lose a game by going down to 10 men, really.

“He’s been excellent again. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to play in front of fans, I’m sure, and he’ll know how important performances like this are to someone like him to make sure that he gives himself a chance of being in a strong position next season when the fans do come back.

“He’s got the energy to get into those forward positions. I think we’ve seen it again where Jed, playing in a wider position – he’s not an out-and-out striker, he hasn’t played there all season – gets 11 goals and we need players that are going to be in similar numbers.”

Rowett also praised Bradshaw, who scored his fourth goal of the season and has impressed recently.

Rowett said: “To be fair to Bradders, a lot of credit to him – the last couple of games, he’s come back into the fold having not been involved that much and I think he’s been really bright.

“His performances have been excellent and I’m glad he got the goal today because he’s been unfortunate in a few moments where he just hasn’t quite found that little bit of extra quality to finish.

“But he has been recently and I’m really pleased for him.”

Image: Millwall FC