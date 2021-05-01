Millwall close to sealing permanent transfer of defender from Derby County

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has revealed the club are close to sealing the permanent transfer of Scott Malone from Derby County.

Malone, 30, scored his sixth goal of the season in the Lions’ 4-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

“I think we’re quite close,” Rowett said. “Scotty’s been excellent for us and he’s one we’d like to get tied up.

“From the wing-back position, he’s scored six goals – that’s where with a few more goals elsewhere in the team we’d have been even higher this year.

“He’s done his bit and he’s been fantastic.”

Image: Millwall FC