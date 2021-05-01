TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Bristol City – one change for Lions for last Den game of 2020-21

MILLWALL host Bristol City in their last game at The Den in the 2020-21 Championship season.

The Lions are aiming for the win that could secure them a second consecutive top-half finish in the second tier.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change to his team, with Ryan Woods starting in place of Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Ben Thompson returns to the bench as Tyler Burey drops out of the match-day squad.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Romeo, Evans, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Mitchell; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, Williams, Zohore, Pearce, Kieftenbeld, Mahoney, Bodvarsson, Thompson, Muller.

Here is how the opponents line up:

Bristol City: 3-5-2: O’Leary; Baker, Kalas, Mariappa; Hunt, Lansbury, Massengo, Palmer, Rowe; Wells, Conway

Subs: Dasilva, Nagy, Semenyo, Towler, Scott, Bentley, Janneh, Sessegnon, Britton.

Image: Millwall FC