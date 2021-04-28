Millwall loan watch: Bragging rights for Lions attacker over team-mate as Sutton back on track

ISAAC Olaofe had the bragging rights over Millwall under-23 team-mate Sam Skeffington as Sutton United climbed back up to second in the National League table on Tuesday night.

Omar Bugiel scored the only goal in the 70th minute as Sutton defeated Barnet, the latter’s first loss in four games under Simon Bassey and since midfielder Skeffington joined.

Sutton’s Olaofe was involved in a worrying moment in the first half when he collided with goalkeeper Aymen Azaze.

Azaze went off in the eighth minute of added-time to be replaced by 17-year-old James Callan.

Sutton are two points ahead of Hartlepool and a point behind Torquay with a game in hand on both.

Bromley’s four-game winning run came to an end as they dropped out of the play-offs to eighth following their 2-1 defeat at home to Chesterfield, who replaced them in sixth.

Alex Mitchell made his third appearance for Bromley as Jack Clarke put the Spireites ahead.

Jude Arthurs levelled for the hosts in the 67th minute but George Carline won it for the visitors with 14 minutes left.

Sutton host Aldershot, who are 11th, on Saturday and Barnet are at home to 14th-place Dagenham & Redbridge.

Bromley will have to wait for their chance to get back into the top seven as their fixture with Dover is cancelled.

Graphic: @ShedCreative