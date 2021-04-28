Millwall defender could have future role again as centre-back after impressing boss against Watford

GARY Rowett hasn’t ruled out playing Mahlon Romeo in the centre of defence again after his performance there against Watford.

With three right-sided centre-backs out, Romeo played in the position for the first time in his Millwall career.

And he was part of a solid defence that limited the now Premier League-bound Hornets, who won through Ismaila Sarr’s 11th-minute penalty.

Rowett encourages the right- and left-sided centre-backs in a back three to get forward, with Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper the first-choices in those positions.

But midfielders Ryan Leonard and George Evans have also impressed there, and Romeo could be another option next season.

“I think Mahlon is a flexible player,” Rowett said. “We’ve spoken about it since we started playing five at the back, we want players to be comfortable stepping forward and opening spaces up in front of them and joining in with attacks.

“You’ve seen Hutchy do it, Coops do it, Lenny and George Evans as well.

“It’s not vastly different to playing full-back in a back four. I thought he managed it well, showed some good experience, some good composure. Defensively he was excellent.

“I was really pleased with him.”

Image: Millwall FC