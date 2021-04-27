Millwall boss on plans for centre-back making an impact at Bromley in their promotion challenge

GARY Rowett believes Alex Mitchell could have the potential to play in the Championship and said Millwall are watching his progress at Bromley closely.

Centre-back Mitchell is on loan at the National League side and they climbed into the play-off places at the weekend after their 2-1 win at Halifax.

Mitchell has stepped into the position of former Millwall defender Byron Webster, who is injured, as Bromley stretched their winning run to four games.

If Mitchell continues to make an impact in the fifth tier he could be part of the Lions’ pre-season preparations or the club will try to find a suitable Football League loan.

“We’re open to either option,” Rowett said. “If you take Hayden [Muller] and Alex, for example, Hayden’s probably a bit more of a technical ball-playing centre-half.

“Alex is a really big, powerful, physical centre-half with good athleticism.

“When you see him in games you see he’s got some really good attributes that could allow him to play in the Championship at some point.

“If he goes there and does really well, it’s like anything, he takes another step up the ladder.

“For some players they might go out and not do so well, and fall down a little bit.

“You hope that someone goes into the National League and if they have any ambitions of playing in the Championship in the next year or two then they have to go and do well.

“They have to go and stand out. For Alex to do that in his first game was really encouraging.

“We’ll watch the other games keenly.”

Image: Millwall FC