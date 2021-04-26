Millwall manager hints at full league debuts for youngsters against Bristol City and Coventry

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has hinted that Hayden Muller and Tyler Burey could be handed full league debuts in the last two games.

The Lions face Bristol City and Coventry next week to bring their 2020-21 campaign to a close.

Millwall were without three right-sided centre-backs in their 1-0 defeat against Watford on Saturday, with Mahlon Romeo starting there in a back three.

Muller, 19, came on for Danny McNamara and Burey, also 19, replaced Mason Bennett.

Millwall had three players against the Hornets who came through the academy in Muller, McNamara and Billy Mitchell. Burey came through the under-23s after joining from AFC Wimbledon.

“We want to win games, we don’t want to be too experimental,” Rowett said. “But we’re looking at different ways to try and play.

“We went to 5-2-3 and pressed a lot higher. I thought it worked quite well at times. But when you’ve got good sides and a hot day like today it’s very difficult to maintain that for long periods.

“The likes of Hayden comes on, he’ll benefit from that experience. Tyler again, Danny, Billy, more games for them. That’s four products of our academy that are going to go on to have bright futures.

“Against a side like Watford it’s very difficult to win the game in that scenario.

“We’ll keep pushing to see if we can win [the final two games] and finish the season strongly.

“If we get more injuries we’ve got no other players, so they’re going to have to start.

“Me and [assistant manager] Adam [Barrett] might be playing centre-back if we get more injuries! That would be an interesting experiment that I’m sure neither of us would particularly enjoy.”

