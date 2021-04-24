‘There’s not much more they could have given’ – Millwall boss on Watford defeat and Lions’ season

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said there wasn’t much more his side could have given after his patched-up team lost 1-0 to Watford on Saturday.

That result confirmed Watford’s promotion to the Premier League, but Rowett felt his side were better for the majority of the contest, after Ismaila Sarr had been brought down in the box by Billy Mitchell in the 11th minute and the attacker scored the penalty.

Mason Bennett hit the crossbar for the visitors and Tom Bradshaw also had chances to score.

Mahlon Romeo started as a right-sided centre-back with three players who could play there – Shaun Hutchinson, Murray Wallace and Ryan Leonard – absent through injury.

“I thought we started really brightly but gave a silly penalty away,” Rowett said. “Billy’s just got to learn, he’s a young player and he’s been excellent for us. He just needs to learn in those moments not to be too rash.

“It was very close whether it was inside or outside [the box] but I can’t complain too much.

“Maybe then for 15 minutes we looked a little bit sorry for ourselves. It’s the end of the season. I’m not going to lie, we worked so hard to try to get into the top six this season and having just fallen short it is deflating for players.

“It is difficult to then keep going. There are no fans there, there’s no atmosphere, there’s nothing to really play for.

“But then we bucked up a little bit and we started to concentrate on what we were doing, and I thought we were excellent from there on in.

“I thought we were probably the better side after the first 20 minutes. We’ve hit the bar, the keeper’s made a good save. We put countless balls into the box and had a couple of other efforts.

“It was just the final bit of quality, that final little action to get us the goal we needed.

“That’s probably the difference. You look at teams like Watford and they’ve got Premier League quality, they can leave players out of the squad. That’s why they’re in the top two. They’ve been excellent this year.

“Full credit to them, I think they deserve to go up.

“Sometimes when you’ve lost a game you’ve got to look honestly at your team and I don’t think there’s much more they could have given.

“I don’t think there’s much more they could have given this season. We’ve got four young players on the pitch at one point today. We’ve got Mahlon Romeo playing right-sided centre-back who’s never played there in his life.

“We’re just trying to patch it up and get out there. I thought they were brilliant.”

