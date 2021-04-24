REPORT: Watford 1-0 Millwall

By Jake Sanders at Vicarage Road

AFTER helping Norwich to promotion last week by denying Brentford a win, this time a Millwall defeat resulted in another Premier League promotion as Ismaila Sarr’s early penalty gave Watford the victory at Vicarage Road they needed for an immediate return to the top flight.

Sarr had been upended in the box by Billy Mitchell and he rolled home the resulting spot-kick.

Mason Bennett struck the crossbar soon after, and Mitchell and Tom Bradshaw also had first-half opportunities, but the Hornets held on as they celebrated promotion.

Match details

Brentford’s victory earlier at Bournemouth put some extra pressure on Watford, but it didn’t show as they started like a house on fire and needed just 11 minutes to break the deadlock.

The dangerous Sarr got in behind Mitchell, who brought him down just inside the area – with the Hornets winger dusting himself down to send Bartosz Bialkowski the wrong way from 12-yards.

That came just seconds after Jed Wallace had stung the palms of Daniel Bachmann.

But five minutes after the opener, the hosts almost added a second, but an unmarked Dan Gosling headed straight at Bialkowski from Tom Cleverley’s free kick.

Sarr’s pace was proving a constant threat, but it was the visitors that almost forced a surprise equaliser. Wallace’s teasing free-kick was only half-cleared by the Hornets, allowing Mahlon Romeo and Bennett to create an opening for Bradshaw, but the frontman skewed just wide.

Up the other end, Ken Sema ghosted his way into the penalty area completed unmarked but was unable to connect properly from Adam Masina’s delivery and Millwall were let off the hook.

But that chance was against the run of play, with the Lions finally gaining a foothold in the contest midway through the opening period.

And on 36 minutes, Gary Rowett’s team were almost rewarded.

First, Wallace teed up Mitchell, who was only denied his first professional goal by an excellent Bachmann save from his rasping left-footed drive before Wallace kept the ball alive and found Bennett, whose deflected effort clipped the bar.

Millwall went into the break on top, although the half-time whistle didn’t stop them in their tracks.

They continued in confident mood going forward, with Bradshaw and Bennett both going close minutes after the restart, though neither was able to hit the target.

Just past the hour mark the Lions went close again, with the ball somehow failing to cross the line when another Wallace delivery caused chaos, with Bradshaw’s deflected header forcing Bachmann to claw away before the Watford eventually cleared the danger.

Substitute Andre Gray nearly scored a second for Watford, but Bialkowski was alert at his near post before another substitute, Nathaniel Chalobah, glanced wide as the Hornets pressed hard for a second goal.

Wallace then flashed across the face of goal late on, before Maikel Kieftenbeld lacked composure as Millwall pushed until the very last, but Xisco’s men held on to reach the Premier League.

Talking points

Millwall still lacking that cutting edge

It was another performance that Millwall can take plenty from, but their lack of a goalscorer proved costly once again.

Although Watford dominated the ball, the Lions had their moments, and with a clinical goalscorer in their side, it could have been a different story.

Bradshaw had two similar chances in either half, but the fact he snatched at both probably explains why he hasn’t found the net since February.

He did come closest when his deflected second half header almost forced an equaliser, but there were other opportunities when Millwall lacked quality when they needed it most in the final-third.

But with little to play for, it was another encouraging display from Rowett’s team, who deserved a point based on their chances.

Romeo a surprise choice in back three

Rowett has recently spoken about taking “gambles”, with perhaps Romeo on the right side of a back three being one.

Romeo slotted in alongside George Evans and Jake Cooper, while McNamara kept his place at right wing-back.

With Alex Pearce left on the bench having started the last five games, and Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace both sidelined through injury, it was Millwall’s eighth different back-three pairing in the Championship this season.

Team news

Rowett made three changes to the side that were thumped by Bournemouth in midweek as Romeo, Mitchell and Bradshaw all returned in place of Pearce, Ryan Woods and Kenneth Zohore, who all dropped to the bench.

Millwall: (5-2-3): Bialkowski; McNamara (Muller 77′), Romeo, Evans, Cooper, Malone (Mahoney 77′); Kieftenbeld, Mitchell (Williams 71′); Bennett (Burey 81′), Wallace, Bradshaw (Zohore 71′).

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Woods, Bodvarsson.

Image: Millwall FC