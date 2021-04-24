TEAM NEWS: Watford vs. Millwall – three changes for Lions including surprise choice at centre-back
MILLWALL travel to Watford as they aim to boost their chances of a second consecutive top-10 finish.
The Hornets need one more win to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Team news
Lions boss Gary Rowett makes three changes to his side. Mahlon Romeo replaces Alex Pearce, Tom Bradshaw is in up front for Kenneth Zohore and Mason Bennett starts in place of Ryan Woods.
5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Romeo, Evans, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Mitchell; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett.
Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Williams, Woods, Burey, Bodvarsson, Mahoney, Zohore.
Here is the Watford side:
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨
The Golden Boys make one change…
⬅️ Cathcart
➡️ Femenía@Sportsbetio | #WATMIL pic.twitter.com/Lbye4fkhQZ
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 24, 2021