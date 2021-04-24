TEAM NEWS: Watford vs. Millwall – three changes for Lions including surprise choice at centre-back

MILLWALL travel to Watford as they aim to boost their chances of a second consecutive top-10 finish.

The Hornets need one more win to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Team news

Lions boss Gary Rowett makes three changes to his side. Mahlon Romeo replaces Alex Pearce, Tom Bradshaw is in up front for Kenneth Zohore and Mason Bennett starts in place of Ryan Woods.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Romeo, Evans, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Mitchell; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Williams, Woods, Burey, Bodvarsson, Mahoney, Zohore.

Here is the Watford side: