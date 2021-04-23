CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Watford vs. Millwall

NOW that Millwall only have final league places to jostle for over the remaining three games of the season, it’s tempting to look ahead towards 2021-22 and what the line-up on the opening day in August might look like.

Lions boss Gary Rowett is balancing finding out what he needs over the summer with respecting the Championship’s “integrity”, which he emphasised after last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Brentford.

The top-six contenders never had to worry about Millwall’s approach in games against their promotion rivals, despite little on the line for the Lions as regards tangible success in the remaining part of the season.

Norwich have already benefited from Millwall’s ultra-professional attitude, after the Canaries were promoted when the Lions denied a Bees side that desperately needed three points to keep their realistic top-two hopes alive.

Watford need three more points to earn promotion to the Premier League, and Rowett will be looking for a response from his players after their 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth at The Den on Wednesday.

Looking ahead towards next season and the opening day on the second weekend of August, we can probably hazard a fair guess at the starters, presuming Millwall fend off any interest from other clubs in the likes of Jed Wallace, who is sure to be in demand this summer.

They are: Bart Bialkowski, George Evans, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Wallace and Mason Bennett.

You could probably add one of Danny McNamara or Mahlon Romeo to that. Scott Malone also, if Millwall can sign him permanently after his contract expires at Derby.

Frank Fielding, Alex Pearce, Matt Smith, Shaun Ferguson and Shaun Williams are running out of contract, but even if Millwall retained all of them – very unlikely – none would be starters.

Ryan Woods heads back to Stoke at the end of the season and he hinted recently when he spoke to NewsAtDen a permanent deal might be difficult for Millwall to strike. His current wages at the Potters are out of Millwall’s budget and he couldn’t be blamed for trying to get the highest salary he can if he leaves in the summer.

Kenneth Zohore also returns to West Brom. There’s little doubting his ability to make an impact at this level, but the Lions have little wiggle room with finances and can’t really afford to gamble with money on someone who has had so many injury issues.

Billy Mitchell and Maikel Kieftenbeld will argue they have good cases to be in the starting XI on the first day of the 2021-22 season. Ryan Leonard will also be targeting a strong pre-season after his ankle ligament injury. Rowett has shown he is a big fan of the versatile midfielder.

The biggest reconfiguration is set to be in attack, and Lions fans will expect to see a new striker in the line-up on the opening day. At least one.

Millwall also wanted a central defender in the last transfer window and it was an open secret that Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous was on their list.

Rowett would ideally like a central midfielder to offer more of a goal threat. Those are the three key positions to be strengthened, as well as the left side if Malone moves elsewhere.

Millwall have shown with their results against the top sides they are not far away from being genuine top-six contenders, no matter where they finish this season.

The key is to find the creative players that can turn some of those draws – the most in the league this season after the joint-most in 2019-20 – into wins, especially against those sides they would expect to beat.

Retaining the core of the side, and adding those extra goals, should take Millwall to the next level.

Possible starting XI: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Evans, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Woods, Mitchell; Bodvarsson, J Wallace.

Match odds: Watford 4/7 Draw 2/1 Millwall 7/2

Last meeting: Championship (January 26, 2021): Millwall 0-0 Watford.

Image: Millwall FC