Millwall boss on why no need for summer ‘overhaul’ – plus he is hopeful of deal for Derby man

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett doesn’t anticipate a big “overhaul” in the summer transfer window – as he doesn’t want to change the “dynamic” of a squad aiming for consecutive top-half finishes.

The Lions are after at least a centre-back, attacking midfielder and striker in the summer, and they also want to complete a permanent move for Scott Malone. The left wing-back, 30, is out of contract at Derby at the end of June.

Other movements in the window will depend on departures. Millwall could see several players leave on free transfers when their terms expire at the end of the season.

“I don’t think you ever want a big overhaul,” Rowett told the News. “When you’ve finished eighth – we’re sat in ninth right now [before the midweek games] – you don’t want to change the dynamic too much.

“What you want to do is make some good quality acquisitions. I always look at three or four that haven’t really featured much this season and end up leaving, and three or four coming in that can go straight into your team.

“Then you’ve made your squad better, you’ve made your team more competitive.

“I hope that will be the case at the end of the season. I’m quite looking forward to seeing where we are.

“I can’t wait to get to next season.”

Malone has been a big hit in his second spell with the club, scoring five goals.

The former Cardiff and Fulham defender has been one of Millwall’s best attacking outlets and one of their most consistent players in a demanding campaign. Malone is on course to play more games this season than in any other season in his professional career.

Rowett was asked if Malone’s success during his loan from Derby could convince him to make a permanent switch to Millwall.

“Who knows, I hope so. He’s been excellent for us,” Rowett said. “He’s been up there with goals and assists and being a part of a lot of the chances that we’ve created.

“That’s why we brought him in for that attacking left-sided role to go and release him to get in the box and create things. He’s been excellent at that.

“But, of course, he’s out of contract at the end of the season and when someone’s done so well for you there’s always that little bit of fear that someone else comes in and nabs him.

“We’re certainly in discussions and we’d like to get something tied up quite quickly.

“But he’s under contract until the end of the season with Derby so we’ll have to see.”

