Player ratings: Millwall 1-4 Bournemouth
RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 4-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Bournemouth at The Den on Wednesday.
Philip Billing clipped in the opener before Arnaut Danjuma made it 2-0 and David Brooks added a third before half-time.
Jed Wallace pulled a goal back but Dominic Solanke made it 4-1.
Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the defeat against Jonathan Woodgate’s side.
*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year