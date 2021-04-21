Millwall pair confirmed out for the rest of the season – as ‘no excuses’ for Lions boss after Cherries loss

GARY Rowett confirmed after the 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday that Murray Wallace and Shane Ferguson will miss the remaining three games of the season.

Rowett won’t have had a full squad to choose from for any of the Lions’ 46 league games this campaign.

The Lions were down 3-0 to Bournemouth at half-time at The Den before Rowett replaced Alex Pearce with Connor Mahoney.

Mllwall briefly rallied as Jed Wallace pulled a goal back but Dominic Solanke added a fourth for the Cherries.

“Nothing to lose, get a little bit more pressure further forward,” Rowett said when asked about the half-time change. “We could have started like that but we’re compromised in terms of the changes we can make.

“Murray’s injured after Saturday and he’s now out for the season. Shane Ferguson had an operation, he’s now out for the season.

“There wasn’t really massive amounts I could do defensively to give us that solid structure.

“That’s our challenge, when you’re missing some of the players that we’re missing, when you’ve lost some of the options that we’ve lost.

“You also have to remember a lot of players are having to keep going every single game, to put performances in physically, and maybe tonight we just couldn’t go again with certain players.

“No excuses. We got beaten by a far better team on the evening. It’s not just the technical side of the game. They out-ran us, they out-competed us, they looked physically stronger than us, they looked bigger than us.

“It’s all of those things that we need to work towards.”

Image: Millwall FC