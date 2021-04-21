‘Handed a lesson’ – Millwall boss gives his reaction as Lions beaten by ‘next level’ Bournemouth

GARY Rowett admitted his side were “handed a lesson” by a Bournemouth team that won 4-1 at The Den on Wednesday night.

Goals from Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks had the Cherries 3-0 in front at the break.

Jed Wallace pulled a goal back in the 49th minute but Dominic Soanke made sure there would be no comeback when he added the visitors’ fourth in the 67th minute.

It was the first time Millwall had conceded four goals at home since their 4-3 defeat to Ipswich in August 2017.

“Disappointing, simply because you have to match a team like Bournemouth physically and you have to get close enough to them,” Rowett said.

“I knew the team I put out was just a little bit compromised athletically in certain areas which would be hard against a team like Bournemouth. But I hoped we could cope with it. As was the case, we couldn’t. We didn’t get close enough to them.

“It didn’t look like the game meant as much to us as it did to Bournemouth. They were a little bit sharper, they competed, they were aggressive and strong. I’m sure they spoke about that coming to a place like ours, that you have to do those things. Ironically they did them far better than us.

“The goals, whilst Bournemouth are a very talented side – they’d won six games on the spin and now seven, beaten a side like Norwich within that – but the goals were very poor.

“There’s some good play from them but they get into goal-scoring positions far, far too easily. Quite frankly, we got handed a lesson tonight which we haven’t been handed too many times this season.

“Tonight, we got a little glimpse of what that next level looks like. It’s something for us to work towards of course.”

