REPORT: Millwall 1-4 Bournemouth

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL conceded four goals at home for the first time since 2017 as they were brutally dismantled by Bournemouth at The Den on Wednesday evening.

The visitors were three up at half-time thanks to goals from Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks.

Jed Wallace scored his 10th goal of the season after the break to give the Lions hope of a recovery, but the superb Cherries added a fourth through Dominic Solanke.

Match details

Bournemouth had the ball in the net on 10 minutes. A wonderful passing move allowed Brooks to slide through Danjuma to beat the defence and finish past Bart Bialkowski, only to be denied by the linesman’s flag.

Just a minute later, Kenneth Zohore saw his effort rise into the stand after he had made some space for himself on the edge of the box.

The visitors took the lead in the 16th minute. George Evans – who was playing in the back three in place of the injured Murray Wallace – made a mistake, and Solanke played through Billing who finished smartly past Bialkowski.

On 23 minutes, a low Brooks corner came to Solanke whose first-time shot was well held by Bialkowski as the visitors continued to dominate.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side got their second goal in the 27th minute. Alex Pearce’s ball back into the box was collected by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, and his quick release forward caught out the Lions who still had numbers upfield. Danjuma applied the finish.

Bournemouth continued to dominate and were rewarded with a third before half-time, Millwall’s defence unable to deal with another quick move. Solanke was able to play through Brooks who was too quick for Evans and finished past Bialkowski, who may feel he could have done a little bit better.

Rowett made changes at the break. Connor Mahoney came on for Pearce as Millwall switched to a 4-3-3 formation, with Wallace and Mahoney either side of Zohore in attack.

It had an effect as four minutes into the second half, Millwall scored. Mahoney delivered a ball into Scott Malone and his cross was poorly dealt with by the Bournemouth defence. The ball fell to Wallace who finished well past Begovic and into the bottom corner. It was the second consecutive season he has scored 10 goals.

Solanke will be wondering how he didn’t make it 4-1 on 51 minutes. Wallace decided to let the ball run, Diego Rico intercepted and delivered a low cross for Solanke who from two yards out found the stand rather than the net.

He did make up for that 16 minutes later, combining wonderfully with Billing and drilling past Bialkowksi to restore the Cherries’ three-goal advantage.

Brooks nearly added a fifth. After a charging run upfield he let fly but his low effort hit the base of the post and was cleared away to safety.

Moments later Junior Stanislas fizzed a shot wide of the far post. Despite further attacks Bournemouth could not add to their goal tally in the remaining minutes.

Talking points

Super Cherries dismantle off-colour Lions

Woodgate’s side were the dominant force from minute one.

The Cherries had won six in a row, including a victory at Premier League-bound Norwich City last weekend.

Millwall could not handle Bournemouth’s attacking trio of Brooks, Solanke and Danjuma.

Even before Billing’s opener the Lions were warned of the talent they possessed. Brooks’ ball found Danjuma who then found the net but the offside flag saved the Lions.

Millwall’s back three of Evans, Pearce and Jake Cooper never looked comfortable.

In truth, the scoreline could have been a lot worse than it was, with Brooks hitting the post and Stanislas firing a shot past the far post.

Jed Wallace reaches double figures once again

Wallace has been the man Millwall have looked to for the last two seasons. He was the only player to score 10 goals and get 10 assists last season.

He matched that goal tally with a smart finish after some questionable Bournemouth defending.

After a quiet spell, his form has once again picked up in 2021 and his partnership with Mason Bennett has been a success. Millwall will hope he agrees a new long-term deal.

An unexpected return for Kenneth Zohore and Billy Mitchell back in the starting line-up

Seeing Zohore’s name on the team sheet was certainly a surprise, considering just four days ago Gary Rowett said it would be unlikely he would play any further part in the season.

But he replaced Bennett in the side, and the big striker, whose loan spell has been blighted by injury, did look lively.

He linked up well with Wallace on a few occasions. He produced a wonderful cross which Maikel Kieftenbeld made contact with but the midfielder was denied by a Lloyd Kelly touch.

Mitchell’s inclusion on the day he signed a new long-term deal meant Evans moved back into the back three.

Team news

Rowett made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Brentford on Saturday.

Bennett dropped to the bench and was replaced by Zohore. Mitchell replaced Murray Wallace.

Millwall: (5-3-2): Bialkowski; McNamara, Evans, Pearce (Mahoney 46), Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Woods (Williams 77), Kieftenbeld; J Wallace (Burey 77), Zohore (Bradshaw 77)

Subs: Fielding, Muller, Romeo, Bennett, Bodvarsson.

Booked: Malone 46, Cooper 65, McNamara 79

Image: Millwall FC