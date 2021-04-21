TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Bournemouth – surprise as striker returns as boss makes two changes

MILLWALL host Bournemouth at The Den on Wednesday night as they aim to stay on track for a top-10 Championship finish.

The Cherries could seal a play-off place if they win and Reading lose at Luton.

Team news

Kenneth Zohore makes a surprise return after Gary Rowett said he had been unable to train on Tuesday. He is one of two changes as he replaces Mason Bennett.

Billy Mitchell comes into midfield as George Evans drops into the back three to replace the injured Murray Wallace.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Evans, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Woods, Mitchell; J Wallace, Zohore.

Subs: Fielding, Muller, Romeo, Williams, Mahoney, Burey, Bennett, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson.

Here is the Bournemouth side: