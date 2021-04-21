Millwall boss on ‘exemplary’ midfielder – plus challenge for youngsters when new signings arrive

GARY Rowett hailed the “exemplary” Billy Mitchell after the youngster signed a new long-term deal – and the Lions boss believes he can become a top Championship midfielder.

Mitchell, 20, has played 23 times for Millwall and Rowett said it would have been more but for two hamstring injuries this campaign after he was the “standout midfielder” in the last pre-season.

But Mitchell tore a hamstring first in a training camp in Scotland and suffered the same injury on his comeback in an under-23 game.

Rowett feels there the midfielder has lots of room for improvement.

“First and foremost, if people had seen him come back in pre-season you’d have said he was probably the standout midfielder,” Rowett told Millwall’s media.

“Had he not been injured I think he would have really pushed to be in one of those positions for a lot longer this year.

“He’s got ability, he wouldn’t be playing professional football if he didn’t, he wouldn’t be playing in the Championship if he didn’t.

“But his attitude is exemplary. He wants to be the most professional at what he does. He wants to be the best at what he does.

“He’s very conscientious in terms of his strength and conditioning work, he’s conscientious in terms of the way he trains.

“He’s one of those types of players where you don’t really need to watch and monitor what he’s doing. In fact, he’s the opposite. Sometimes you’ve just got to pull him back because he wants to go a little bit too hard at times.

“He’ll be whatever he wants to be, and that will come down to these little areas where I think we can improve Billy and Billy can improve.

“I’ve said it to him at the moment, I think he’s a good Championship midfielder. What we want him to be is a really, really good Championship midfielder.

“I think he’s got the possibility and capability to do that.

“We’ve shown we’ll give players opportunities. Making their debuts since we’ve been here, the likes of Hayden [Muller], Tyler [Burey], Billy, Danny McNamara, they’ve all earned it.

“I wouldn’t put them in if they’re not good enough, just like I won’t put other players in if I don’t think they’re good enough, regardless of whether people think they are.

“I think it’s an exciting time for us. I think we’re going to improve the squad over the summer. I think there’s going to be a natural flow of players in and out.

“For some of those youngsters it’s going to be a real challenge because they need to make sure they’re ready to step up and move with the team and move with the squad.

“While they’re providing the competition for places for some of the senior players, they have to show they’re willing to compete against other players next season to get in the team.

“I’ve been really pleased with those players and Billy in particular. I think he’s got a really bright future ahead.”

