Millwall’s Gary Rowett explains why he’s not surprised to see Bournemouth close in on play-offs

GARY Rowett is not surprised to see Bournemouth close in on a play-off place – because the Lions boss believes they have one of the three best squads in the division.

Bournemouth can clinch their place in the top six if they defeat Millwall at The Den on Wednesday and Reading lose to Luton.

Bournemouth sacked Jason Tindall in February after four successive defeats left them in danger of dropping out of the top six.

Jonathan Woodgate was perhaps a surprise appointment to take over after he was sacked as Middlesbrough boss last June with the side just above the relegation zone.

But under Woodgate, the Cherries have won 10 out of 15 league games, including their last six.

“For the majority of the games they’ve played 4-2-3-1 as opposed to 5-3-2 or 5-2-3 which they played a lot earlier in the season,” Rowett said.

“I think Bournemouth have always had a very, very good side. They’ve had a very athletic side that did very well in the Premier League up until last season when they went down, which was a bit of a surprise to people.

“It’s no surprise to me to see them up there, winning games, because they’ve got one of the most talented groups of players.

“What you often find is at this point of the season those groups start to put their foot on the gas because they’ve got that extra gear.

“That’s what you see with the likes of Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich. They’re the three sides that came down and they’ve probably got the most talented squads, the biggest squads.

“They’ve been good and I’ve been impressed with them.”

