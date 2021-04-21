Millwall midfielder signs new long-term deal

BILLY Mitchell has signed a new long-term deal with Millwall.

Midfielder Mitchell – who turned 20 this month – signed a previous deal in March 2020 and the club have improved his terms again.

The boyhood Lion joined the club on schoolboy forms and played initially for the under-15s.

Mitchell made his senior debut on the final day of the 201-19 season when he came on as a substitute against Wigan and signed his first professional contract that summer.

He made his full debut against Oxford in the EFL Cup in August 2019 and then his full league debut in a 1-0 win at Hull in July 2020.

He has made 23 appearances for the Lions, 12 this season.

Image: Millwall FC