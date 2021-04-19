Millwall loan watch: New position for attacker in Sutton win – plus winger helps Barnet to rare win

ISAAC Olaofe was handed a new position on the left wing in Sutton’s National League game at Altrincham on Saturday – and it paid off as the attacker set up the second goal in a 4-0 win.

Sutton responded to a recent wobble in their promotion challenge as they emphatically won for the first time in five games.

Rob Milsom gave the south London side the lead in the seventh minute before Olaofe raced down the left and found Donovan Wilson who made it 2-0.

Tobi Sho-Silva added a third after the break and Wilson got his second in the 65th minute.

Sutton are second, a point behind top-of-the-table Hartlepool but with three games in hand. Sutton are three points ahead of Torquay in third.

At the other end of the table, winger Sam Skeffington helped Barnet end a 12-game winless run as they defeated Aldershot 3-1 at home.

Barnet are 13 points off safety and effectively bottom of the league after Dover’s season was expunged.

The Bees are unbeaten in two games since Skeffington joined, and under new boss Simon Bassey – only two of nine games out of 31 they have taken points from this season.

Graphic: @ShedCreative