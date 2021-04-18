West Brom striker’s Millwall spell set to end in disappointment – quartet likely ruled out

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has revealed that Ryan Leonard has suffered a setback and might not play again this season – as Kenneth Zohore’s spell with the club is likely to end in disappointment.

Leonard has been out since February with ankle ligament damage and another midfielder, Ben Thompson, is also unlikely to be involved in the last four games.

Zohore wasn’t in the match-day squad for the 0-0 draw at Brentford on Saturday. The striker has featured in just 17 games since his move from the Baggies last October.

“It’s difficult, we were hoping for Ryan Leonard to be back but he’s had a little setback,” Rowett said.

“Kenneth Zohore was out today, looks very unlikely he’s going to play much part moving into the last four games.

“Smudge [Matt Smith] definitely won’t, Thommo I don’t think will. It’s just those options we’re short of at the moment.

“But we’re not going to complain, we’re just going to get on with it and see if we can find one or two solutions.

“It is frustrating, it would be nice to get them back but I think it’s going to be next season.”

Image: Millwall FC