‘I’m sure he’ll have a beer or two’ – Millwall boss on Lions helping Daniel Farke’s Norwich to go up

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett heaped praise on Norwich City – after the Lions helped the Canaries get promoted to the Premier League by holding Brentford to a 0-0 draw on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich are now fighting for a second Championship title in three seasons as they can only be overtaken by second-place Watford.

Daniel Farke’s side are 14 points clear of third-place Swansea and 16 ahead of Brentford in fourth.

Rowett was asked if he expected a text from Farke after his side’s result – as well as Wycombe holding the Swans – confirmed Norwich’s promotion.

“I’m not sure. I don’t know if he’s a drinker but I’m sure being a true German he’ll have a beer or two,” Rowett said.

“They’ve been fantastic, Norwich. I have to say that over all the games we’ve played this season and all the games we’ve watched – and we’ve watched a hell of a lot of Championship football – I think they have been by far the most consistent team.

“They have a great philosophy, as have Brentford. But [Norwich] just seem to have that extra little bit in the final third than a lot of teams and they’ve been fantastic.

“It will be interesting to see what they do next year because of course they won’t want to go up and come straight back down for the second time.

“But that promotion is an incredible achievement, I take my hat off to them. They’ve been a pleasure to watch in this division.”

Image: Millwall FC