Millwall boss explains tactics at Brentford – as Lions deny London rivals to help promote Norwich

MILLWALL became just the fifth team to hold the Championship’s top scorers Brentford goalless at home this season – and Lions boss Gary Rowett felt his side could have even nicked a win against the promotion contenders.

The Lions’ 0-0 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium meant Norwich were promoted to the Premier league.

Millwall had chances through Scott Malone, while Bart Bialkowski had just one save to make as he brilliantly denied the league’s top scorer this season, Ivan Toney, late on.

Brentford had won 5-0 away to Preston in their previous game.

“Yeah, pretty pleased,” Rowett said after a 17th clean sheet in the league this season. “I thought we started really well, there were some bright bits first half. We had two really good chances through Scottie Malone quite early in the game.

“We just felt that Brentford would play a five [at the back], after beating Preston 5-0 and being quite comfortable. We felt that maybe our wing-backs could cause [Mads Roerslev] Rasmussen and [Bryan] Mbeumo a bit of a problem. And I think they did.

“Danny McNamara got in behind Mbeumo quite a lot. He crossed for Scottie, that was the first chance. Scottie was bright as well the other side.

“There were some pretty good moments, I thought we moved the ball well, for us, at times.

“And coming here you know you’re going to have to be defensively diligent because they’re such an attacking threat. We did that really well.

“If I look back on it the second half was a bit tougher than the first but we came strong as the game wore on and maybe could have nicked it towards the end.

“When we had chances to pass it I thought we did it well, when we were tired we looked a bit sloppy on the ball and gave them one or two opportunities.

“They’re a difficult side to play against and to come away with a clean sheet – Bart having to make one save the whole game when he drops onto Toney and smothers it, good reactions, [Marcus] Forss probably should have done a bit better when he got away from Evo [George Evans] – but other than that I thought we were really diligent and kept our shape.

“We picked our times to go and maybe with two or three extra changes at the end with some of the injured players that we’ve got we put them under pressure the last 15 or 20 [minutes], but as it is at the moment we’re just trying to get as much out of our season as we can and learn as much as we can.”

