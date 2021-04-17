REPORT: Brentford 0-0 Millwall

By Jake Sanders at the Brentford Community Stadium

MILLWALL drew for the first time in 10 Championship matches at Brentford on Saturday afternoon – a result which meant Norwich were promoted to the Premier League after one season back in the Championship.

Neither side really looked like scoring, besides a late Ivan Toney opportunity, with the point representing a good afternoon’s work for the Lions, who limited the Bees to mainly half-chances as Bartosz Bialkowski kept his 17th clean sheet of the league campaign, one better than last season.

Match details

Millwall started excellently and should have taken an early lead. Mason Bennett slipped in Danny McNamara down the right and he picked out Scott Malone at the back post, but the on-loan Derby man couldn’t keep his effort down from eight yards.

The Lions continued to look dangerous down their right, with the lively McNamara getting plenty of joy. This time Jed Wallace was the supplier, drilling towards the back stick once more, but Malone couldn’t beat David Raya, who did well to rush out and smother following Jake Cooper’s knockdown.

Meanwhile, Brentford, the top scorers in the Championship, failed to register a single attempt on Bialkowski’s goal in the first half, with Toney’s blocked effort the closest the Bees came to having a half-time advantage.

But Brentford sprung into life early in the second period and nearly took an immediate lead. Marcus Forss broke into the box before getting the better of George Evans, but he drilled into the side-netting when going for the far corner would have perhaps been the better choice.

Ethan Pinnock climbed highest with 25 minutes left as the the Bees searched hard for that opening goal, but he was unable to beat Bialkowski as Millwall continued to defend doggedly.

Meanwhile, up the other end, McNamara cut back for Wallace following a neat one-two with Murray Wallace, but the Lions number 7 decided against taking the shot, opting to dummy instead, and the chance was wasted.

Brentford, badly needing a goal to boost their top-two chances, almost won it late on when the ball broke Toney’s way inside the box, but the league’s most lethal frontman this season was denied by some brave goalkeeping from Bialkowski, whose contribution in that instance was deserving of a shut-out in itself.

Millwall went even closer in the dying seconds, but McNamara, who’d been the main outlet all afternoon, couldn’t pick out substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who was waiting in the six-yard box to tap home, after Billy Mitchell had played in the full-back.

Millwall have impressed against the best

Millwall have drawn far too many games this season – 17, three more than the next highest – but this was one of their better ones, and continued an ongoing theme for the Lions in the Championship.

While Rowett’s team were beaten twice by Swansea, they’re undefeated against the remainder of the teams currently in the top five: a pair of goalless draws with Norwich, two draws against Brentford, and a stalemate against Watford in January after a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

The Lions are far from the finished article, but their performances and results against the best are proof that they’re heading in the right direction under Rowett and are just a few additions away from becoming genuine top-six contenders.

Danny McNamara continuing to shine

You have to be pretty special to keep Mahlon Romeo out of the team, and Danny McNamara is exactly that.

Romeo has been Millwall’s first-choice right-back since the second half of the 2015-16 season, and has rarely looked like giving up his place, although that’s often been down to a lack of competition.

But since returning from his productive stint with St Johnstone, McNamara has been providing exactly that, taking to the Lions side like a duck to water.

And against Brentford, McNamara showed his class by not only playing the role of Millwall’s main attacking threat, but also managed to contain the likes of Marcus Forss and Bryan Mbeumo, proving that despite being a full-back that loves getting forward, he’s able to keep up his defensive duties.

Had it not been for a Malone sitter early on, he would have added another assist to his tally, although that should have arrived in stoppage-time when McNamara failed to pick out an unmarked Bodvarsson, with that the only blot on his copybook.

Team news

Millwall manager Rowett made just one change from the side that were beaten by Swansea last weekend, with Ryan Woods replacing Mitchell, who dropped to the bench.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, M Wallace, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Evans (Mitchell 79), Woods, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace (Burey 90), Bennett (Bodvarsson 79).

Subs: Fielding, Romeo, Williams, Ferguson, Mahoney, Bradshaw.

Image: Millwall FC