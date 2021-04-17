TEAM NEWS: Brentford vs. Millwall – one change for Lions as midfielder returns against former club

MILLWALL are at the Brentford Community Stadium for the first time to take on their west London rivals.

The Bees desperately need the win to keep their automatic promotion chances alive, while the Lions are aiming to match or better last season’s eighth-place finish.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change to the side that started the 3-0 defeat to Swansea, as Ryan Woods starts and Billy Mitchell drops to the bench.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, M Wallace, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Woods, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, Romeo, Williams, Mitchell, Ferguson, Burey, Bodvarsson, Mahoney, Bradshaw.

Here is the Brentford side: