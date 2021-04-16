Millwall can ruin Brentford’s automatic promotion hopes – but that’s not the focus for Lions boss

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has hinted he could give players the opportunity to impress over the last five games of the season.

The Lions’ play-off chances are all but over ahead of their London derby against Brentford on Saturday.

The Bees are clinging on to their chances of automatic promotion, and Millwall could deal a real blow to the west London side this weekend.

If the Lions deny Brentford victory and second-place Watford win at Luton then the Hornets would go at least 11 points clear of Thomas Frank’s side, who are fourth. Brentford would have a game in hand but with only five matches left.

But Rowett is only concerned with his own side rather than ruining Brentford’s promotion chances.

“I’m out to win as many games for Millwall. My focus is always on us and trying to be competitive,” Rowett said.

“If that makes it difficult for other teams, that’s our job. Our job is to win games.

“The key for us is we keep working and trying to learn one or two things. I don’t think for us it’s all about results at the end of the season.

“We’ve got to try to get results but also learn one or two things for next season. That might be taking one or two gambles in one or two areas.

“So we’ll see.

“But it will be a tough game against Brentford. We know they’re a good side. So are Bournemouth, so are Watford, so are Swansea and that’s why they’re at the top of the league.”

Brentford have the league’s top-scorer in Ivan Toney, who has 29 goals. Every team above Millwall has at least one player in double figures for Championship goals this season.

Millwall’s top-scorers are Jed Wallace, who has nine, and Mason Bennett, who has six. The Lions’ top-scoring out-and-out strikers are Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith, who both have three.

Millwall are the lowest scorers in the top half, and Rowett knows that’s been the main difference between a play-off challenge and just falling short.

“It’s hard to look at Bradders and Smudge because they haven’t started as many games as a lot of those players you’re talking about,” Rowett said.

“If you look overall, to get into those top reaches you need to probably get a couple of players into double figures.

“At the moment that’s been tough for us. If you look at every player that’s in double figures this season in the Championship most of them have cost a fair bit or would be worth a fair bit now.

“They’re not easy players to find but we’re always trying to add little bits to our squad to get a bit more quality in there.

“Matt scored 13 last season [in the league], he’s done it before.

“You’re just trying to find different ways to score goals and clearly we have been a little short in that department this season.”

