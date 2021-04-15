Millwall still haven’t made all contract decisions and plan further talks at the end of the season

MILLWALL Gary Rowett said the club have yet to decide on the futures of some of their out-of-contract players – and the Lions are prepared for departures.

Club skipper Alex Pearce, Frank Fielding, Shaun Williams, Shane Ferguson and Matt Smith see their current terms run out at the end of June.

Millwall are in negotiations with Jed Wallace, 27, over securing the attacker on a new long-term contract.

Pearce, 32, has not been a regular this season as Shaun Hutchinson – an ever-present before his recent injury – wore the armband.

Rowett said earlier this season that Williams, 34, could decide to focus more on coaching after he was named player-coach last pre-season.

Ferguson, 29, and Smith, 31, also struggled to nail down regular places in the side.

But Rowett expects more talks towards the end of the season as he said no finals decision have been made.

“No, not really, not yet. There are still discussions to be had. I think with five games to go it’s quite difficult to sit down with everybody,” Rowett said.

“We’ll probably now wait until the end of the season or the last week of the season to make those decisions and see where we go.

“And of course there are players that we’ll be talking to who might not choose to re-sign.

“Again, you have to be ready for some of those moving parts, and we’ll try to be.”