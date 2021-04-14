Millwall loan watch: Lions defender’s senior debut ends in disappointment as Sutton wobble

JUNIOR Tiensia’s debut in senior competitive football ended in disappointment as Sutton United’s 14-match unbeaten run was stopped by promotion rivals Torquay United on Tuesday night.

Sutton were aiming to go back above leaders Hartlepool with one of their four games in hand, but Asa Hall’s header gave the Gulls victory to move them level on points with the south London side.

Tiensia came on at half-time for Joash Nembhard, but the Millwall youngster was replaced with Donovan Wilson with eight minutes left.

Lions striker Isaac Olaofe started up front but couldn’t add to his 10 league goals this season as Matt Gray’s side drew a third consecutive blank.

It was Sutton’s fourth game without a win after they went four points clear at the top of the National League table with their 3-1 victory at Bromley last month. They now trail Hartlepool by a point and are only above Torquay on goal difference.

Gray is pleased to have Tiensia on board, and he explained the late substitution.

“It was good to bring Junior in,” Gray told SUFCtv. “I made a change near the end to bring Donovan on on the outside.

“I explained that to Junior and he was as good as gold. I’m sure he’ll be a good acquisition for us.”

Meanwhile, Sam Skeffington, 20, also made his debut in senior football as he helped Barnet to a 0-0 draw at Maidenhead at the weekend.

It was Barnet’s first point in six games, but they are 16 points off safety in the fifth tier

Image: Millwall FC